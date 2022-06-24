AMA Gov’t Appointee Sacked

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has terminated the appointment of the President of the Greater Accra School Feeding Caterers Association, Juliana Cudjoe as a Government Appointee of the Accra Metropolitan Assembly (AMA)

A letter dated June 17, 2022, signed by the Greater Accra Regional Minister, Henry Quartey, said “H.E. the President…has revoked your appointment as a government appointee with the Accra Metropolitan Assembly with immediate effect… You, therefore, cease to be a member of Accra Metropolitan Assembly accordingly.”

However, the reason for the revocation of her appointment is unknown.

Juliana Cudjoe was said to be leading a group of caterers to rebel against government as she has been vocal in advocating for the payment of members of the School Feeding Caterers Association of Ghana.

She has also been demanding for an increase in their feeding grants.

By Vincent Kubi