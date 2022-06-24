Ayew Appears In Parliament Over Black Stars’ Poor Afcon

Andre Ayew has finally appeared before Parliament’s Youth and Sports Committee, which has been investigating the Black Stars’ poor showing at the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations tournament.

Ayew on Thursday was in Parliament, where he answered questions thrown at him by some members.

The 32-year-old was summoned in February, but the meeting had to be postponed due to club commitment.

The forward, who plays for Al Sadd in Qatar, scored one of Ghana’s three goals during the tournament earlier this year in Cameroon.

Ghana suffered a shock first-round exit, losing to Morocco and debutants Comoros with their only point earned against Gabon. It was the first time since 2006 that Black Stars had failed to progress from the group.

However, the Black Stars made amends in March by beating sworn rivals Nigeria in the play-offs to secure qualification to the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.