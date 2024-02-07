GJA Fights Yendi MP, Instructs Media To Blacklist Him For Assaulting Journalist

Farouk Aliu Mahama

In a significant development for media ethics and freedom of press, the Ghana Journalists Association (GJA) has taken a firm stance against violence towards journalists.

The association has instructed various media organizations in the country to blacklist Member of Parliament for Yendi, Farouk Aliu Mahama, following an alleged assault on Citi News’ Northern Regional Reporter, Mohammed Aminu M. Alabira.

The unfortunate incident occurred during the coverage of the chaos that disrupted the New Patriotic Party’s parliamentary primary in the Yendi constituency on January 27. Farouk Mahama and his team allegedly unleashed mayhem on Alabira, causing widespread outrage and condemnation.

The GJA, as the umbrella body for journalists in Ghana, condemned the assault in the strongest possible terms.

In a statement released on Tuesday, the association called for an immediate investigation into the incident and demanded that appropriate disciplinary action be taken against Farouk Aliu Mahama and his team.

The Northern Regional Police command is currently investigating the issue.

The GJA, Ghana Independent Broadcasters Association (GIBA), Private Newspaper Publishers Association of Ghana (PRINPAG), and the Media Foundation for West Africa (MFWA) at a press conference on February 6 said, “That all media houses must BLACKLIST and offer Farouk Aliu Mahama no media coverage, interview, etc. as the MP for Yendi and any other state position he holds until further notice. We want you to know that apart from him being insensitive to the work of journalists (as demonstrated during the Parliamentary Primaries), there are vigilantes around him who may harm you. So, just steer clear of him and his thugs.”

They entreated journalists to adhere to the directive.

“My Colleagues, it is our hope that all media houses will rally behind our call and ensure that they adhere to the directives. This is in our shared interest.”

The GJA called on the Ghana Police Service to speed up investigations into the case and arraign the perpetrators before the court to face the full rigours of the law.

GJA also has given the New Patriotic Party (NPP) a ten-day ultimatum to hear from them, threatening to advise themselves if they fail.

“We are giving the NPP, Regional and National, and the Ghana Police Service ten (10) days ultimatum each to hear from them. They should arrest the perpetrators. If they fail, we shall advise ourselves.”

The assault on Alabira is a stark reminder of the challenges faced by journalists in Ghana. It is a call to action for authorities to ensure the safety of journalists, allowing them to carry out their duties without impediments or fear of reprisals.

As the investigation unfolds, the GJA and media organizations will closely monitor the situation, ensuring that justice is served and the rights of journalists are protected. This incident serves as a critical turning point in the fight against assaults on journalists and emphasizes the need for accountability and respect for press freedom in Ghana.

The Ghana Journalists Association is determined to pursue justice for Mohammed Aminu Alabira and work towards creating an environment where journalists can fulfill their responsibilities without fear or hindrance.

Find the joint statement attached

By Vincent Kubi