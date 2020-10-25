GJA Scribe Pens Memoir

Kofi Yeboah, a renowned Journalist and General Secretary of the Ghana Journalists Association, has outdoored his autobiography titled ‘Perils and Pearls…Scribbles of a Stammering Scribe’.

The book talks about the author’s 25 years of practice as a Journalist, his ‘ups and downs’ in the media landscape in the country.

Mr Yeboah, at the book launch, said his primary motivation for writing the book was to give back to journalism what the profession had given to him.

“After 25 years of journalism practice across virtually all the areas of the local media landscape, I believe I have gained a unique experience in the profession worth sharing,” he said.

The author, who is also a Lecturer at the Wisconsin International University College-Ghana, said it was also to encourage journalism students and young Journalists to pursue professional experience and appreciate hard work, dedication and commitment to service in order to achieve their career goals.

“The book will serve as a living document of my professional career for the benefit of present and future generations,” he said.

Ambassador Kabral Blay-Amihere, the Vice-President of Council on Foreign Relations – Ghana, who was the special guest of honour, said it was important for professionals to write on their experiences to inspire others.

“We need to write to inspire others to achieve excellence in their professions. We need to develop the practice of writing our memoirs,” he said.

Mr Blay-Amihere, who was a former Chairman of the National Media Commission, said no matter one’s age or limited years of experiences in life or a profession, there were valuable lessons and experiences worth sharing.

The book, which comprised of twelve chapters and 248 pages gives an insight into the media landscape, newsrooms and the politics therein.

GNA