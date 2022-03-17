GJA Vice President Honoured

Linda Asante Agyei

The Vice President of the Ghana Journalists Association (GJA), Linda Asante Agyei, has been honoured as a super woman for her distinguished role in ensuring the health and wellness of the public.

Mrs. Asante Agyei was honoured with 14 other women across the globe by Manipal Hospitals, India, during a webinar for women worldwide to commemorate the 2022 International Women’s Day.

The other super women included Selima Ahmad, MP and President and Founder of BWCCI, Director of Nitol-Niloy Group, Bangladesh; Naaz Farhana, President, Dhaka Women Chamber of Commerce & Industry Dhaka, Bangladesh; Dr. Mariyam Shakeela, President, Addu Women’s Association (AWA) Maldives; Mrs. Shirley Jayawardena, President, Federation of Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Sri Lanka; Judie Kaberia, Executive Director for the Association of Media Women in Kenya (AMWIK); Maltilda Chimwaza, Malawi Daily Times, Malawi; and Dr. Rose Reuben, Executive Director, Tanzania Media Women’s Association (TAMWA), Tanzania.

The rest were Ladi Bala, National President, Nigeria Association of Women Journalists, Nigeria; Ndih Maureen, President, Cameroon Association of English Speaking Journalists (CAMASEJ), Cameroon.

Speaking on the global theme for International Women’s Day, “Break the Bias,” Mrs. Asante Agyei, entreated women to challenge themselves by taking up leadership positions, while bearing in mind that they were like the foundation and pillar of every building and “once the foundation collapses, the entire building will fall flat.”

Mrs. Asante Agyei, who is a senior editor working with the Ghana News Agency, has been reporting on health and science for about 25 years.

She has championed the health needs of journalists; promoting healthy eating and the need for journalists, especially female journalists, to stay healthy and discharge their duties in the male-dominated field.

Chief Operating Officer, Manipal Hospitals, Karthik Rajagopal, said, “Every woman, from a little girl to an elderly woman, suffers from several health challenges throughout her life.”

He encouraged women of every age group to understand the importance of their health and to start a conversation around women’s well-being, adding “Manipal Hospitals believes that every woman deserves to live a healthy and happy life.”

By Jamila Akweley Okertchiri