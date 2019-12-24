Glo Preaches Charity, Love At Xmas

Telecommunications operator, Glo Mobile, has extended Yuletide greetings to Christians across Ghana as they join others all over the world to celebrate the birth of Christ.

The company, in a goodwill message released on Monday, admonished Christians to continually imbibe the full essence of Christmas which was the celebration of the love of God for mankind signified by the birth of the Messiah.

“As our brothers and sisters in the Christian faith celebrate Christmas, we rejoice with them and appeal to them to use the occasion of the celebration to seek the face of the Lord and pray for continued peaceful co-existence among the different groups in the country,” the statement said, adding that Ghana has always been a shining example of a society that promotes religious harmony.

The company further enjoined Christian faithful to cultivate core virtues of the faith, including love, humility, kindness, righteous living and fruits of the spirit which guaranteed eternal life as evidenced by the teachings of Jesus Christ.

The network also appealed to Christians to be selfless during the celebrations by extending charity to the less-privileged through the sharing of material items as Christ would have done. “Sharing is a cardinal principle of Christianity,” Glo stated.

While wishing Christians a merry Christmas celebration, the company assured subscribers on the Glo network of an array of the most affordable and best-in-town data products, plus a delightful voice call experience during the holiday season and in the New Year.