GMA Urges Strict Enforcement of All Covid-19 Protocols

The Ghana Medical Association has urged government to strictly enforce all Covid- 19 preventive measures through the security and other law enforcement agencies including the courts.

The GMA in a statement after its National Executive Council (NEC) extensively reviewed and deliberated on the country’s response to the Covid-19 pandemic, expressed deep worry about the continuous high daily cases which represents significant community spread of Covid- 19.

It called for the intensification of Covid-19 education especially against stigmatization of patients.

The Association further urged all school heads, teachers, and students returning to school to observe all Covid- 19 protocols.

“Management at schools should ensure that the requisite preventive logistics are available tor use at all times. Enforcement of rules is paramount at this point in time. This is very essential if we are to avoid outbreaks at the various schools,” the statement signed by Dr Frank Ankobea, GMA President and Dr Justice Yankson, General Secretary, noted.

The GMA also raised concerns over what it believes is the inadequacy of essential medication needed to manage the country’s Coronavirus cases, the low supply of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) and delays in the release of results for samples that have been taken for testing.

GMA is, therefore, demanding “the periodic shortages of the needed drugs for case management be addressed with immediate effect”.

It said health professionals continue to face huge challenges accessing the appropriate PPE’s for their work which “has contributed significantly too large numbers of health professionals getting infected in the line of duty.

“The GMA calls on the Government to as a matter of priority and urgency, provide the needed PPE’s (both in quality and quantity) at all times to address the recurrent inadequacy of PPE’s at health facilities.

Any supply chain challenges should also be addressed with immediate effect… to address the recurring issues of shortages of test kits.”

By Jamila Akweley Okertchiri