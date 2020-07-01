NDC Unveils Mahama Campaign Team

Prof Joshua Alabi

The leadership of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) has unveiled its Campaign Team for the 2020 General Election, with Professor Joshua Alabi as the National Campaign Manager with Alex Segbefia as his Deputy.

A statement issued by Communication Director of the NDC, Kakra Essamuah, said the Party’s leadership at its Functional Executive Committee (FEC) meeting, held on Monday 29th June, appointed members of the Party’s National Campaign Team to prosecute the Party’s Campaign for the December 2020 Elections.

Other members include Lieutenant Colonel Larry Gbevlo -Lartey (rtd) as the Director of Operations of the campaign, with James Agyenim Boateng as the Campaign Spokesperson.

Former GIPC boss, Mawuena Trebarh and Margaret Ansei are Deputy Campaign Spokespersons, whilst former CDS General R.S. Blay is the Strategic Advisor to the Campaign Team.

Other members of the team are: Sammy Gyamfi, National Communications Officer; Julius Debrah, former Chief of Staff; Kofi Totobi Quakyi; Haruna Iddrisu, Minority Leader; Hudu Yahaya; George Opare Addo, National Youth Organizer; Sam Pee Yalley; Dr Valerie Sawyer; Elvis Afriyie Ankrah, Director of Elections; and Samuel Ofosu-Ampofo, National Chairman of the NDC.

The rest are Victor Smith; Joshua Akamba, National Organizer, Dr Hannah Louisa Bissiw, National Women’s Organizer; Alhaji Mohammed Mamah, National Zongo Caucus Coordinator, Samuel Sarpong; and Dr Nana Ama Brown Klutse.

The statement said all campaign activities would be under the policy direction of the National Steering Committee to be chaired by the National Chairman, Samuel Ofosu-Ampofo.

“In accordance with the Party’s constitution, the coordination of all the various aspects of the campaign will be under the leadership of the General Secretary, Johnson Asiedu Nketiah,” it stated.