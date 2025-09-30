GMB25: Seven Battle For Grand Finale

Afedziwaa

GHANA’S MOST Beautiful (GMB), the country’s premier tourism and cultural pageant reality show, is set to host its semi-final show, “Justify Your Inclusion,” this Sunday.

The seven participants will each present their case for inclusion in the finale, showcasing their talents, charisma, and dedication to promoting Ghanaian culture.

The event promises to be an exciting display of Ghana’s rich heritage and the contestants’ passion for tourism and cultural development.

Currently, the seven contestants ready for the finale include Nana (Bono Region), Afedziwaa (Central Region), Asakia (Upper East Region), Yeli (Bono Region), Sika (Ashanti Region), Etornam (Volta Region) and Adjorkor (Greater Accra).

Last Sunday event, themed, “One Africa” saw two of the contestants bow out from the competition, Busi from the Savannah Region and Diyuah representing the Oti Region. Etornam, Sika and Diyuah won the Star Performer, Most Eloquent and Best Costume respectively.

Among the seven, one of the most sought-after contestants in the competition whose jaw-dropping performances have sailed her through is Afedziwaa. Labelled as the ‘Viewer’s Favourite.”

Afedziwaa, representing the Central Region, has been making waves in Ghana’s Most Beautiful (GMB) 2025. She has on several occasions been saved from eviction. In one of her standout moments, Afedziwaa showcased the cultural significance of the Apatampa dance, a traditional Fante dance, and received accolades from judges and the audience alike.

Her educational performances have been a highlight of the competition, and she’s been praised for her eloquence, outfit, and embodiment of the performances.

Afedziwaa’s journey in GMB 2025 has been notable, and she’s been consistently waving her flag high for the Central Region. With her strong performances and cultural knowledge, she’s a contestant to watch out for in the competition.

BY Prince Fiifi Yorke