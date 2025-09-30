MoMoFest Makes History With Rapperholic

A scene from the concert

KUMASI, THE capital of Ashanti Region, was made lit as ‘Rapperholic Homecoming’ and MoMoFest organisers created a brand new experience for patrons who witnessed Sarkodie and other artistes perform last Saturday.

The Garden City was buzzing with excitement as fans gathered at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium, dressed in Rapperholic gear, glowing wristbands, and MTN-branded face caps. They were eager to dance, shop, and be part of an unforgettable weekend of entertainment.

The event kicked off with rising stars Hindu and Kweku Bany, followed by crowd favourites like Efya, Kweku Smoke, Kweku Flick, and Oseikrom Sikani. Each act built anticipation for the main headline, Sarkodie, who took the stage amidst a blaze of lights and pyrotechnics, electrifying the stadium.

Shatta Wale surprised Sarkodie on stage, sending the crowd into frenzy. Their unexpected collaboration dominated social media platforms like TikTok, Instagram Reels, and X, with clips spreading like wildfire.

The Garden City was also transformed into a hive of activity on Saturday, as MoMoFest 2025 brought together business, technology, and entertainment at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium.

The festival opened with a Cashless Market and Fair featuring more than 50 vendors, including food sellers, clothing retailers, and artisans. All transactions were carried out through mobile money, giving many small traders their first taste of a fully digital marketplace.

Fans in large numbers, eager not only for the music but also for MoMo-linked giveaways, VIP packages for the Rapperholic Concert, and interactive games, gathered at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium.

BY Prince Fiifi Yorke