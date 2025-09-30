King Paluta Gains Momentum With ‘La Vida Loca’

King Paluta

Ghanaian music sensation, King Paluta, has dropped another masterpiece titled “La Vida Loca”, which is gradually making waves not only in Ghana but across the world.

The song, since its release, has been making waves, especially on TikTok and Instagram, where fans are jamming to the musical masterpiece of the award-winning musician.

Barcelona Femeni attacking midfielder, Vicky Lopez, featured King Paluta’s newly released “La Vida Loca” single in her recent Instagram post.

This was in celebration of her first-ever women’s Kopa Trophy at the 2025 Ballon d’Or ceremony.

Celebrating her win, the talented footballer used King Paluta’s “La Vida Loca” as the soundtrack for her post on Instagram, which demonstrates the song’s global reach.

The new “La Vida Loca” single, produced by award-winning music producer Apya and King Paluta, explores themes of love, trust, and hope for success.

The new song is available across streaming platforms, including Boomplay, Audiomack and Spotify, while the music video is on YouTube.

King Paluta has over the past year embarked on a music tour in Europe, where he thrilled fans in Amsterdam, Berlin, Barcelona, Modena and Vicenza.

He is currently in the United States of America, also embarking on another tour, and recently performed at the Ghana Entertainment Awards in New Jersey.

It has been a thrilling year for the award-winning musician who continues to drop back-to-back hits, including “Foko”, “Thank You” and “Between Me and God”, among others.