GNAT Chases Govt Over GH¢1.7bn Payout

The Ghana National Association of Teachers (GNAT) has intensified its pressure on the government to settle its outstanding debt of GH¢1.7 billion owed to the Ghana Education Service Occupational Pension Scheme (Tier 2).

In an exclusive interview with Citi News, GNAT’s General Secretary, Thomas Musah, warned that the government’s failure to pay the money could lead to disturbances by the end of the month.

“The government owes us approximately GH¢770 million and that is the principal. When you add the 3 percent to it, it will now be approximately GH¢1 billion. So the government now owes us GH¢1.7 billion and we are saying that the government should, as a matter of urgency, make sure that the monies are paid to our fund or to the scheme to avoid disturbances by the end of this month. It will not be in anybody’s interest.”

This is not the first time GNAT has demanded the government to settle its debt.

In 2022, the association threatened to embark on a strike if the government failed to pay the outstanding amount.

However, the government promised to settle the debt, but it has yet to fulfill its promise.

The debt has been accumulating since 2020, and GNAT has been pushing for its settlement.

The association has argued that the delay in paying the debt is affecting the pension benefits of its members.

The government’s failure to settle the debt has also raised concerns about its commitment to the welfare of teachers.

The Ghana Education Service Occupational Pension Scheme (Tier 2) is a critical component of the teacher’s pension benefit, and the delay in paying the debt is affecting the livelihood of thousands of teachers.

GNAT’s demand for the government to settle its debt is not only a matter of urgency but also a matter of justice.

The association is calling on the government to fulfill its obligation to teachers and ensure that their pension benefits are paid in full.

As the deadline for the payment approaches, GNAT is gearing up for a showdown with the government.

The association is mobilizing its members to take action if the government fails to settle the debt.

BY Daniel Bampoe