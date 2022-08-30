GNBC To Hold Investment Conference In USA

The Ghana, Nigeria Business Council (GNBC) is set to host a conference in Atlanta USA to promote African investment to potential investors and businesses.

The conference by the Council, which represents two of Africa’s giants and leading economies on the continent, comes off the back of an earlier event organised in February 2022, titled CEO’s Forum ‘Ghana & Nigeria Stronger Together’.

The conference would focus on investment in six key industries including; Oil & Gas, Manufacturing, Services (hospitality, fintech etc), Green Economy, Agriculture and Healthcare.

There would also be a B2B / B2G matching session for businesses that would be coming from Ghana and Nigeria to the hybrid conference.

Executive Secretary of the GNBC, Nadia Takyiwaa-Mensah, speaking at a press briefing in Accra yesterday said the Council’s targeted audience in Atlanta, USA is primarily Fortune 1000 companies, Black Wall Street, Ghanaians and Nigerians in the Diaspora and high net worth individuals.

“We have chosen the USA for our trade mission because outside of Ghana and Nigeria, the US is the third most active country in which we receive enquiries about investment in Ghana and/or Nigeria,” she said.

She indicated that more African-American’s, corporate America are inquiring about what can be done with their money, what industries are booming or about to boom, how safe it is to invest within our countries.

“We are equally receiving queries from our own looking to invest their money into effective investment vehicles as they are slowing moving away from relying on friends and family for sound investment choices,” she said.

Ms. Takyiwaa-Mensah said the conference is an action that is expected to yield real results from within the next 18-24 months.

“With a targeted attendance of 200 people we aim to convert 3-5% of the attendees. Upon the execution of the event, we will follow up with a trade visit with US delegates to Ghana and Nigeria in 2023,” she added.

Director of the Investment Services Division of the Ghana Investment promotion Centre (GIPC), Edward Ashong-Lartey and Director of Marketing at the Ghana Export Promotion Authority, Agnes Gifty Adjei-Sam both lauded the initiative saying it would yield great reward for the country in terms of export and foreign direct investments.

Registration for the B2B matching sessions closes on Friday 16th September, 2022 with tickets for the conference selling at $250 per person.

Sponsorship opportunities are also available for brands who would like to engage the Ghanaian and Nigerian Diaspora at www.thegnbc.com.

By Jamila Akweley Okertchiri