Tullow Ghana Wins Most Transparent Shipper Award

Representatives of Tullow receiving the award

Tullow Ghana has been recognized as the Most Transparent Shipper and Best Company in Local Content Delivery at the fifth edition of the Ghana Shippers Awards held over the weekend.

The Ghana Shippers Awards provides a platform to recognize individuals and companies that play a significant role in the growth and development of the industry while recognizing the key functions within the industry that promote growth and sustainability.

The recognition was based on Tullow’s policy of being transparent and providing accurate data regarding the shipping of logistics and materials for its business.

The company has promoted a positive reputation for itself in this regard by paying all customs processing fees and levies, exhibiting faithful representation in the declaration of accurate import invoice values to the Ghana Revenue Authority with minimum or no queries received during Customs Classification Valuation.

On the best Company in Local Content Delivery Award, Tullow demonstrated its strong support for local content in the oil and gas industry by continuously pursuing targeted supplier development initiatives to build the capacity of local companies to take up some projects, as well as reserving key projects for local businesses.

Out of a total of $16.83 billion value of contracts awarded over the period 2010-2021, $11.24bn worth of contracts were awarded with local participation.

A statement from Tullow Ghana said the recognition by the prestigious Ghana Shippers Awards is a great acknowledgment of Tullow’s commitment to transparency and increased contribution to local capacity development in the oil and gas industry in Ghana.

The Awards is an annual event held under the auspices of the Ministry of Transport, the Ghana Shipping Authority and the Ghana Maritime Authority to honor companies that do shipping related business.

A Business Guide Report