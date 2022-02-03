GNPC Foundation Commissions 6-Unit Classroom Block

Dominic Eduah and Odeefuo Amoakwa Buadu VIII

The President of the Central Regional House of Chiefs, Odeefuo Amoakwa Buadu VIII, who is also Paramount Chief of Breman Traditional Area, has extolled the efforts of the Ghana National Petroleum Corporation (GNPC) towards the development of communities and people of the Central Region and Ghana as a whole.

The chief was addressing the people at the handing over ceremony of a new 6-unit classroom block constructed by the GNPC Foundation for Kuntunase Presby Basic School in the Asikuma Odoben Brakwa district of the region.

Odeefuo Amoakwa Buadu VIII said in spite of the fact that Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) activities have become a standard corporate practice in today’s business world, GNPC’s commitment to playing its part in Ghana’s development agenda must be commended by all.

He added that the foundation’s work is amply visible in many communities across the Central Region and is seen in the areas of human capacity building through educational sponsorships and infrastructural development.

The rest include health and sanitation infrastructure development, provision of potable water to deprived communities and the funding of economic empowerment programmes for Ghana’s youth.

He pledged the continuous support of chiefs and people in his area to GNPC’s business as a national oil operator so as to ensure its growth and from which the plight of communities in need could be alleviated.

The Executive Director of the GNPC Foundation, Dr. Dominic Eduah noted that the school block, like the many others funded by GNPC across the country, is an investment in Ghana’s future.

He said the foundation places great importance on education and hence its commitment to supporting communities and schools in dire need of infrastructure.

He noted, “Education remains a key avenue to developing minds and ensuring Ghana’s development does not suffer retardation.”

He added that the support does not only provide improved teaching and learning space for teachers and pupils but also helps in making quality education delivery accessible to all children.

He charged the school’s authority to exercise a proper maintenance culture to ensure its longevity.

Mr. Solomon Mamphey Bafo, headmaster of the school, recounted the school’s deplorable state which had hampered teaching and learning.

He expressed the school’s appreciation for the support and assured that the facility would be put to its intended use and under proper care.

