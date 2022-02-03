Universal Academy Celebrates 11 Years With Music And Dance

The Adepa Slama Dance Ensemble

It was a lively, festive atmosphere in front of the famous Brazil House at James Town in Accra last Saturday, January 29 when the Universal Wonderful Street Academy (UWSA) marked its 11th anniversary.

The UWSA is a registered non-profit organisation created to help take children off the streets and into a classroom. It was established by Nii Kwranchi II. Traditional music and dance is a key tool UWSA employs to pull children away from the streets to the academy.

So it wasn’t surprising that there was a lot of traditional music and dance at the anniversary celebration which was also used to honour some personalities that have made significant contributions to the development and promotion of that area of the arts in this country.

Among the performers at the programme were the Wulomei, Pan-African Orchestra, Adesataloi and the Adepa Slama Dance Ensemble from Nungua in Accra.

Founded and led by Maxwell Afotey, the Adepa Slama group thrilled guests for almost an hour with its exquisite mix of rhythms and movements from Ghana and across West Africa.

It was a wonderful chance for the group to showcase its versatility and why it’s talked about in serious traditional music and dance circles.

“I was highly impressed with what Adepa Slama offered,” said Nii Tettey Leno Tetteh, founder and leader of the well-travelled Kusun Ensemble. “They proved they have been learning and improving all the time.”

Personalities honoured at the anniversary celebration included the late Nana Danso Abiam, founder of the Pan-African Orchestra; Wulomei; George Dzikunu, formerly of the Adzido Pan African Dance Ensemble; master drummer Nii Tackie ‘Abia’ Laryea of Adesataloi and the Allan Family Band.

Special guests at the UWSA celebration included boxers Bukom Banku and Ayite Powers as well as musicians Adotey Tetor, King Jerry and Adane Best. They all performed on stage at the programme.

Commenting on the celebration, Nii Tettey of Kusun Ensemble said the whole affair was a significant tribute to the wonderful uses music can be put to.