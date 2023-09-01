GNPC Ghana’s Fastest Finals Rocks Cape Coast

Reks Brooby

Founder of Ghana’s Fastest Human, Reks Brooby says the stage is set for the finals of this year’s competition at the Cape Coast Stadium tomorrow.

The competitive nature of this year’s regional races has raised the stakes in the anticipated uncompromising final.

And to the founder of the project aimed at pushing athletics to the top in schools, this year’s has been one of the most competitive taking into account the times the athletes recorded at the various regions.

“I can confidently say we the organisers of the event are ready, courtesy of our sponsors – GNPC, Adidas, GOIL and the rest, ” said Brooby.

He added, “Information from the camp of the athletes point to the fact that they are combat ready for a real showdown.”

At stake are the President Akufo-Addo trophy, medals, certificates and goodies from sponsors for athletes who will demonstrate brilliance in their respective events.

The combatants will compete in the U-15, U-18 and seniors categories for honours.

It has received support by way of sponsorship from GNPC, Adidas, GOIL, Moringa King, Global Media Alliance, Sports Equity Lab, Kriate Lync, Wrenco Printing and Pipas Gym.

From The Sports Desk