Go And Make The Biggest Impact …GFA Boss Tells Princesses

Kurt Edwin Simeon-Okraku with Black Princesses

Ghana Football Association (GFA) President, Kurt Edwin Simeon-Okraku, has charged the Black Princesses to go and make the ‘biggest impact’ at the FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup.

Mr. Okraku, who was with the team on Monday evening, inspired the team to go out there and make a name for themselves following Ghana’s record at the U-20 Women’s World Cup.

“I am happy to be here, finally, to see our beautiful Princesses in your last moments here in Ghana before you depart our beautiful shores to fly all the way to Colombia, not only to represent but to compete and to be competitive all the way through the tournament. I’m saying this based on my personal conviction that we have a good collection of top talents for this age category,” he said.

“With the support of our ever-hardworking Sports Minister, we’ve had a very, very good level of preparation. From the now beautiful Prampram to the ever-popular Central Region and now to Accra: I think it’s been a very, very good preparatory period for the team.”

“I trust the technical team that we have. I would want to believe that they are doing whatever it takes to get the team ready. When we appear on the turf for our first game, that will be our seventh time appearing at the U-20 World Cup. The seventh consecutive time. What that means is that we are a force already. Our challenge now is to make the biggest impact ever,” he pointed out.