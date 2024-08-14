Dormaahene Applauds Kurt…For Leadership Style

Kurt (L) in a handshake with the Dormaahene

Dormaahene Osagyefo Oseadeeyo Agyemang Badu II, has praised Ghana Football Association (GFA) President, Kurt Edwin Simeon-Okraku, for his transformational leadership of the Association.

Osagyefo Oseadeeyo Agyemang Badu II, who is the owner of Premier League side Aduana FC, made the remark when the GFA boss paid a courtesy call on him at his palace at Dormaa Ahenkro last Sunday.

President Simeon-Okraku, who has been the leader of Ghana football since 2019, has had a profound impact, improving governance while outlining far-reaching policies which have been hailed by the wider Ghanaian public.

The Dormaahene, who also doubles as the President of the Bono Regional House of Chiefs, applauded the GFA President for his transformational leadership since he assumed the reins of power in 2019.

“I have been monitoring the progress of work at the GFA and I must say you are doing very well. With the support of your Executive Council and staff, you will take Ghana football to places,” he said.

“No one can say there has been no change since you came to power. We can all see the immense changes but just like there is always room for improvement, you will improve and thrive.

“I will urge you to keep the focus and foster unity for the forward march of football in our dear country. We are grateful for your leadership and hope you will lead us to the Promised Land,” he stated.

Under the leadership of Kurt Edwin Simeon-Okraku, Ghana football has seen good corporate governance, transparency, accountability, improved inflows and multiple policies like the Catch Them Young Refereeing strategy, Women Football Strategy and the Ghana Football DNA amongst other critical initiatives.

He has implemented a number of reforms which have put the Football Association on a healthy footing to attract investors and sponsors.

Simeon-Okraku’s courtesy call on the Dormaahene was to pay homage to the revered traditional ruler as well as to discuss issues related to the growth of football in the Brong Ahafo Region, in particular, and Ghana football in general.

The visit was also to officially inform the Dormaahene about his successful visit to the Brong Ahafo Region which had key highlights being the ‘Meet the Press” series as well as meetings with other stakeholders, including the leadership of the Brong Ahafo Regional Football Association (BARFA) and representatives of Premier, Women and Division One League Clubs based in the region.