Go Back to your Husband – Cecilia Marfo tells Joyce Blessing

Renowned Ghanaian Gospel minister, Cecilia Marfo, has cautioned award-winning gospel artiste, Joyce Blessing to settle all conflict-related issues with her husband in other to reunite again.

Cecilia Marfo made the appeal after she grabbed the microphone from Joyce Blessing during her ministration session at the Unity Annual Thanksgiving Service in Kumasi.

“I called you by Grace so if you’ve respected that grace then my daughter know that the life you’ve isn’t yours. You’re a queen. Listen to me and go back to your husband’ Cecilia Marfo said as she was led by the Spirit of God,” she said.

In May 2020, Joyce Blessings marriage was on the verge of collapse. Accusing fingers were pointed at a blogger called Jullie Jay-Kanz as she was alleged to have caused the breakup.

Joyce Blessing music career has since suffered a declined following seizures of her social media handles which was in possession of her ex-husband who also vowed not to give back until the musician gives him access to his children.

BY Prince Fiifi Yorke