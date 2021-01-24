Methodist Church Collapses on People

The Reverend Ernest Bruce Methodist Church situated at Adabrakah in the Greater Accra Region has collapsed.

According to information gathered by DGN Online, the church building reportedly caved in while some people were inside worshiping.

An eyewitness report says two persons are dead from the collapsed of the church building.

In a video making rounds on social media, some onlookers rushed to the scene to offer help but they couldn’t do much as they lacked the necessary equipment.

BY Prince Fiifi Yorke