GOIL Awarded For Best Corporate Governance

The GOIL team led by CEO Kwame Osei-Prempeh with the award & citation

GOIL Company Limited (GOIL) has been honoured as an indigenous company that has successfully practised good corporate governance over the past years, catapulting into a market leader in the downstream petroleum industry.

The award was conferred on the company at the 20th edition of the Millennium Excellence Awards held at the Manhyia Palace in Kumasi, where more than 60 personalities and corporate bodies were also awarded.

The award scheme seeks to recognise and award individuals and organisations who have risen beyond all odds to achieve excellence in their various fields of expertise and practice.

The citation accompanying the award read: “The Life Patron, HRM Otumfuo Osei Tutu I –Asantehene and the illustrious Board of Governors of the Millennium Excellence Foundation are pleased to confer on GOIL Ghana Limited the coveted Millennium Excellence Award for Corporate Governance in high recognition of your well-established brand presence and great service to the nation.

“From near collapse, the visionary leadership of the board and management of GOIL has transformed the company into a commanding market leader through rebranding and restructuring into a fully integrated petroleum services provider with a very strong brand.

“With the vision to list the company on the stock exchange, obtain ISO Certification and establish GO Energy as a BDC wing, it is no surprise that GOIL leads the market.

“The MEF salutes the board and management of GOIL for stabilising petroleum supply in Ghana. Ayekoo!”

The Managing Director and Group CEO of GOIL Company Limited, Kwame Osei-Prempeh, picked up the award on behalf of the company.

The President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akuffo-Addo and Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, who also serves as life patron of the Millennium Excellence Foundation, graced the occasion.

Reacting to the award, the CEO and MD of GOIL, Kwame Osei-Prempeh, lauded the contribution of staff for the successes chalked and saluted customers for staying loyal to the company.

He promised that GOIL will continue to seek the interest of the consumer.