GOIL Loses Chief Operating Officer

Alex Josiah Adzew

The Chief Operating Officer of GOIL Plc, Alex Josiah Adzew has passed on.

According to a release from GOIL Plc, Mr. Adzew passed on Monday, March 13, 2023 after a short illness.

A Night of Hymns & Tributes has been scheduled for Wednesday, April 19, 2023 at the Flames of Glory Chapel, Ablekuma, Fan Milk between 6pm-9pm.

A Pre-Burial and Filing will take place on Thursday, April 20, 2023 at the Forecourt of the State House followed by a Burial Service on Thursday, April 20, 2023 at the Forecourt of the State House at 8am.

There would be a private burial for him at the Gethsemane Memorial Gardens, East Legon, Accra.

On Sunday, April 23, 2023, a Thanksgiving Service will hold at the Flames of Glory Chapel, Ablekuma, Fan Milk at 8am, the prescribed attire being black and while.

He left behind a widow, Mrs. Sally Nana Efua Adzew (Née Kittoe) and a daughter Dr. Michelle Nana Aba Adzew-Bossman.

The chief mourners are Hon. Matthew Opoku Prempeh – Minister for Energy; Mr. Reginald Daniel Laryea – Board Chairman of GOIL Plc; Hon. Kwame Osei Prempeh – Group CEO/MD of GOIL Plc; The Board, Management and entire Staff of GOIL Plc; Asona Ebusuapanyin Opanyin Kwame Kua; Ebusua Baatan Kow Ansa-Eku, all of Gomoa Ekwankrom, Nana Osuan Asare VI, Nguantiahene of Gomoa Acheampem Traditional Area, Opanyin Kobena Moano; Obaapanyin Ama Tomfoa; Opanyin Kweku Prehin, Opanyin Kweku Mensah Brothers & Sisters; and the entire congregation of Flames of Glory Chapel, Ablekuma, Fan Milk.