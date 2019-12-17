GOIL Rewards 920 Customers

Burma Camp Dealer, Aretha Baker-Woode (right) presenting a reward to a customer

GOIL COMPANY Limited has rewarded 920 of its customers at its first ultimate reward scheme for the 2019 ‘Efie ne Fie’ promotion in Accra.

Sixty of the beneficiaries received GH₵1,000 worth of fuel each on GOIL’s GoCard, with 300 customers receiving GH₵500 worth of fuel, while 560 customers got GH₵300 worth of fuel. The vehicles were taxis, trotro, mini and big buses, trucks, tricycles and private saloon cars as well as SUVs.

Managing Director and Group CEO of GOIL, Kwame Osei-Prempeh, noted the rewards was in fulfillment of a promise made to customers.

Beneficiaries are from Dansoman, Achimota, Madina; Wa, Tumu, Tamale, Tarkwa, Nkawkaw and Ohwim near Kumasi.

Head of Fuel Marketing, Marcus Deo Dake, explained that over 2,500 customers would benefit from the three ultimate reward ceremonies at the end of the promotion in January, 2020.

Customers who received GH₵1,000 worth of fuel at the first ultimate reward ceremony are Forgive Amoah from Kasoa, Samuel Ofosuhene from West Hills Mall, Kingsley Bamfo Kwesi from Pokuase, Wahidu Seidu from Dansoman, Ibrahim Lukeman from Wenchi, George Owusu from Mallam, George Asare Baah from Achimota, Benjamin Okyere from Kasoa Iron City, Danjuman Musah from Kasoa A1 and Emmanuel Antwi from Amasaman.

Drivers who received GH¢500 worth of fuel included, Mustapha Yakubu from Tarkwa, Fuseini Malik from Tamale, Justice Annim from Madina, Evans Amanor from Kwabenya, Yaw Sarpong from Madina, Charles Appiah Kubi from Anyaa, Ablekuma, John Azundow from Ablekuma, Emmanuel Kobbina from Kwabenya, Mark Gyamfi from Pokuase, Stephen Addo from Accra Central, Ernest Asiedu from Kasoa and Abdulai Korankye, a truck driver.

Others who received GH¢300 worth of fuel were Bosomtwi Ackaah Gyasi from Secondi, Miledzi Yaw Ishmael from Techiman, Ibrahim Bilali from Tumu, Stella Arthur, Eric Oduro from Tema, Ernest Kwabena Barnes from Kasoa, Godwin Opah from Ashie and Stephen Addo from Accra Central, Muftau-Kona Fasasi from Tumu, Abdul Karim Abubakar from Yendi and Mohammed Adams from Bolga, Upper East region.