Zonda Tec Ghana Reward Customers

The Deputy Minister presents the keys to the trucks to Global Cargo and Commodities Limited whiles some dignitaries’ looks on

HEAVY DUTY vehicles trading company, Zonda Tech Ghana, has held a customer appreciation event to acknowledge its customers across the country.

Some lucky customers walked away, after a raffle draw, with gifts including tricycle, 32-inch television sets, Zonda Tec Ghana fridges and back packs, rice cookers, kettles, blenders, DVD players and dinner sets.

However, the icing on the cake was the presentation of two heavy duty trucks to Global Cargo and Commodities Limited, one of the committed and loyal customers of the company who have purchased over 100 trucks from the company.

As part of its corporate social responsibility, the company also presented six tricycles to the Member of Parliament (MP) for Tema West Constituency, to help in the shaping of the area.

Welcoming her guests, Yang Yang, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Zonda Tec Ghana Limited, expressed the company’s delight to host its customers whose businesses have complemented their huge investments to grow Ghana’s transport business.

“This year has been successful and we saw the company introducing some light duty trucks into the Ghanaian market to meet the varied needs and change of lifestyle hence the customers deserve to be appreciated,” the CEO said.

She praised Ghanaians for the support, stressing that the success of Zonda Tec belongs to Ghanaians for accepting the brand, adding that such support, has informed the company’s continuous investment in the economy.

Yang said the company would continue to appreciate loyal customers, adding that Zonda Tec Ghana also makes huge financial contribution to the state in terms of direct and indirect taxes hence the need for government to continue to create the enabling environment for businesses to grow.

Delivering his keynote address, Deputy Minister of Trade and Industry, Carlos Kingsley Ahenkorah, reiterated government’s commitment in the transformation of the transport sector through massive road construction and railways to achieve its industrialization agenda.

The MP for Tema West Constituency entreated automobile companies in the country to take advantage of government’s automotive policy to transform their business.

Jacob Gbati who received the highest award of the two heavy duty trucks on behalf of Global Cargo and Commodities Limited, noted that loyal customers of the company deserved recognition confirming that “indeed due to their loyalty, Zonda Tec Ghana has become a force to reckon with as far as the transport industry is concerned.”

He urged other companies and individuals to patronize trucks and items from Zonda Tec Ghana for quality and durability.

Other companies and individuals were also presented with awards such as light duty trucks, tricycles, hampers among others.

Caption: The Deputy Minister presents the keys to the trucks to Global Cargo and Commodities Limited whiles some dignitaries’ looks on.

From Vincent Kubi, Tema