SCB Launches ‘Fly To Dubai’ Campaign

Bossman Kwapong gives details of the campaign to journalists in Accra

Standard Chartered Bank Limited, one of the leading banks in the country, on December 11, 2019, launched the ‘Fly to Dubai Campaign’ to reward its clients.

The ‘Fly to Dubai Campaign’ which runs from now to the 15th March 2020 will reward one loyal client of Standard Chartered Bank with an all-expense-paid trip to Dubai for three nights plus GH¢500 spend money in a world-class hotel.

According to Bossman Akuffo Kwapong, Head of Retail Products, Employee Banking and Alliances at Standard Chartered Bank, the offer was available to Stanchart account holders with debit or credit cards. He said such customers automatically qualified to take advantage of the campaign.

Mr. Kwapong continued that clients were only required to effect digital payments with their cards using point of sales (PoS) machines or make payments online, adding that the transactions over the three-month period should reach 20 times.

Also, the customer with the highest value of transactions stands a higher chance of winning the covetous prize of a flight to Dubai with their partner or spouse.