GOIL Supports GNPC Fastest Human Final

Multiple award-winning Ghanaian petroleum company, GOIL, has rallied massive support for this year’s GNPC Ghana Fastest Human final scheduled for the Cape Coast Stadium this Saturday.

Founder of the Ghana Fastest Human project, Reks Brobby said ahead of the event that, all is set for the final 100 meet.

Saturday’s event pits all the winners in the previous events in the year under review against each other.

He said, “We are super grateful to GOIL for coming on board. The athletics fraternity is very excited to see whether Mary Boakye will continue with her dominance this year over all in the senior female category and in the male category, Edwin Gaddayi has vowed to unseat this year’s hot sprinters, Barnabas Aggreh of UDS, back from the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham and feeling fast as well as Solomon Hammond of UG.”

Athletes will battle for honours in the seniors, U-15, U-18 and above 100m categories.

The event is being sponsored by GNPC and Adidas.

Also at stake is the President Akufo-Addo trophy for the overall winner in the male and female categories.

By Kofi Owusu Aduonum