Gold Fields Channels 40% Budget Into Education

Abdel Razak Yakubu (3rd right) making the presentation to Mary Vida Kwofie

THE ABOSO Gold Fields Limited at Damang in the Western Region says it has channeled 40 per cent of its annual budget in 2021 towards the provision of educational support in its nine host communities.

As part of the support, the company has donated educational materials worth over GH¢250,000 to about 14 basic schools and the Ghana Education Service (GES) office in the area under the Gold Fields Foundation.

The items include 900 mini desks to the schools, six desktop computers and two multi-purpose printers as well as a set of office furniture to the GES Municipal Office in Bogoso.

The company says it will also construct a five-unit classroom block at Subri in the area as well as other initiatives aimed at improving access to quality education.

Abdel Razak Yakubu, Regional Manager of Sustainable Development Project, Gold Fields Ghana Limited, disclosed this at a brief ceremony to hand over the items to the respective recipients.

He said Aboso Goldfields Limited, through the Gold Fields Ghana Foundation, was committed towards the socio-economic development of its host communities, particularly in the area of education.

“We already know the sacrifices that our teachers and our officers from the GES continue to make in the education of Ghanaian children. Gold Fields Foundation is just trying to support the efforts of the teachers with these donations,” he added.

He noted, “Our efforts in the communities are just not limited to education. The mine is also committed to employing the majority of its work force from the nine host communities.”

He, therefore, advised the beneficiaries to endeavour to take good care of the items adding, “These furniture are made out of wood and so we will urge you to handle them with care.”

Mary Vida Kwofie, Municipal Education Director, praised Gold Fields and its foundation for their massive support to the development of education in the area.

She said Gold Fields has been of great help to the education directorate even in terms of health sensitisation in the schools to ensure that the children were always healthy and regular in school for effective teaching and learning.

FROM Emmanuel Opoku, Takoradi