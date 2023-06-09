Gold Fields Manager Is Aboabo No1 Devt Chief

A scene during the installation

THE CHIEFS and people of Dormaa Aboabo No1 Kromokrom, a farming community in the Dormaa Municipality of Bono Region yesterday installed the Regional Manager of Gold Fields Ghana Sustainable Development as their development chief with the stool name Nana Kwabena Siaw Sakyi.

At his coronation yesterday at the community as Amankrohene (development chief), there was a lot of expectations from him to help develop the communities and improve the lives of the people.

He was carried shoulder high and paraded through the streets of the town amidst pomp and pageantry after swearing allegiance to the chief of the town, Nana Oppong Baah Gabriel.

In a speech to accept his new position, Nana Kwabena Siaw Sakyi, known in private life as Robert K. Siaw, noted that for Ghana to develop faster it must be hinged on rural development, hence called on all development agents including community members both home and abroad to help develop the rural areas of the country for rapid development of the people.

“Dormaa and its environs are noted for poultry enclave which when properly harnessed and developed can boost economic activities leading to creation of jobs, and improve lives of the people.

“There are lot of value chain opportunities within the poultry industry and when these are properly developed can provide employment to the youth from the area. I therefore promise to bring my expertise to bear in these areas but also plead with the government and other development partners to create the enabling environment for us to take advantage.

“Dormaa is also a cocoa growing area but our roads are very bad, so we plead with the government to construct the road for us,” he said.

Nana Kwabena Siaw Sakyi, who hitherto has constructed an Information Technology Communication centre (ICT lab) and stocked it with 26 computers and accessories including chairs and tables for Aboabo No1 Kromokrom Presby School, further called on parents to provide opportunities for their wards to take up study of ICT and the new area of Artificial Intelligence, stressing the adoption of these technologies will leapfrog development of the rural areas when properly applied.

He asked for support, unity and love to help develop and improve the fortunes of the people.

The chief of the town, Nana Oppong Baah Gabriel, on his part, pleaded with the Dormaa Municipal Assembly to assist them complete a community centre under construction.

He also emphasised the need for upgrade of roads linking Aboabo No1 to No 4 to help in transportation of cocoa and other farm produce to market centres within the region among others.

FROM Daniel Y Dayee, Dormaa-Aboabo