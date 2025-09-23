Gold Fields Supports Health Facilities With Equipment

Health personnel and other officials in a pose with some of the equipment

The Gold Fields Ghana Foundation is ensuring that all public health facilities in the company’s catchment areas are better equipped to meet the needs of the local population.

To this end, the Foundation has partnered with Project C.U.R.E to ship three 40-foot containers of essential medical equipment and supplies valued at $793,491.75.

Project C.U.R.E is the world’s largest distributor of donated medical equipment and supplies.

It assembles customised consignment of medical equipment and consumables tailored to the requirements of Gold Fields’ host community facilities.

The consignment included hospital beds, incubators, anaesthesia machines, imaging devices, and a wide range of consumables such as gloves, syringes, and sterile dressings.

The equipment are to be distributed to some health facilities in Tarkwa-Nsuaem and Prestea-Huni Valley Municipalities, in the Western Region.

At a brief ceremony in Tarkwa to begin the distribution process, Executive Secretary of the Foundation, Abdel Razak Yakubu, noted that the support formed part of Gold Fields’ Expanded Access to Quality Healthcare initiative under its Group Legacy programme.

“This partnership was designed to strengthen healthcare delivery across the Tarkwa Nsuaem and Prestea-Huni Valley Municipalities,” he disclosed.

He noted that over the last two years, the Foundation has also screened 8,845 people through community health outreach and renewed the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS) of about 2,889 residents.

In an address read on her behalf, the Western Regional Director of Health Services, Dr. Marion Okoh-Owusu, thanked Gold Fields Foundation for the initiative.

She was very optimistic that the equipment would enhance healthcare delivery in the beneficiary health facilities.

The Member of Parliament (MP) for Tarkwa-Nsuaem, Issah Taylor, who doubles as a Trustee of the Foundation, indicated that the move reflected the translation of mineral wealth into community well-being.

He added, “As your MP, I reaffirm my commitment to championing investments in health, education, and infrastructure.”

“…True development must touch the daily lives of ordinary people in Tarkwa-Nsuaem,” he pointed out.

The Gyaasehene of Apinto Divisional Area, Nana Dr. Adarkwa Bediako III, commended the Foundation for supporting health facilities in the two municipalities. He was hopeful that the equipment would go a long way to ensure effective healthcare delivery.

From Emmanuel Opoku, Tarkwa