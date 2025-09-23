6 Arrested With 1,195 Boxes Of Tramadol At Gbintiri

The suspects with the boxes of Tramadol

The North East Regional Police Command in collaboration with the Narcotics Control Commission (NACOC) in Nalerigu, has intercepted 1,195 boxes of Tramadol Hydrochloride 120mg, popularly known as “Red,” a restricted drug, concealed in a truck and arrested six suspects at Gbintiri near Nalerigu in the North East Region.

The suspects, Alhassan Braimah, Yakubu Muntaka, Abdulai Shakur, Mumuni Iddrisu, Mumuni Yakubu, and Moses Ayorik, were arrested on September 18, 2025 after two trucks with registration numbers GR 1712-16 and AW 4417-14 were intercepted from Sankase in the Republic of Togo, en route to Gbintiri in the North East Region.

Robert Anabiik Anmain, Deputy Superintendent of Police, Public Affairs Unit, North East Region, who confirmed the incident to DAILY GUIDE, indicated that a search of the trucks uncovered the 1,195 boxes of Tramadol Hydrochloride 120mg concealed among other goods in the truck with registration number GR 1712-16.

According to him, the exhibits have since been secured for evidential purposes, adding that during interrogation, the suspects admitted that the consignment was destined for Moses Ayorik at Gbintiri for onward delivery to another individual at Gushegu.

He noted that the suspects are in police custody assisting investigations, while efforts are underway to trace and arrest other individuals connected to the case.

FROM Eric Kombat, Gbintiri