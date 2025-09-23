Ahead Of President Mahama’s Address To The 80th United Nations General Assembly

The writer

As President John Dramani Mahama prepares to address world leaders at the 80th Session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York, the New Patriotic Party respectfully urges him to use that platform to speak boldly for the ordinary Ghanaian and to outline credible solutions to the challenges confronting our nation.

Back home, citizens continue to battle the harsh effects of illegal mining ‘galamsey’, an issue President Mahama once criticised others for failing to resolve. Today, rivers that sustain whole communities, including the Ayensu at Kwanyako in the Central Region, have become so polluted that water treatment plants are shutting down. Forest reserves, farmlands, and biodiversity are disappearing at an alarming rate, endangering livelihoods and the future of our children.

Many within his own administration, including the current Foreign Minister, once called for drastic measures, even a state of emergency, to stop galamsey. That same urgency is needed now more than ever.

Beyond environmental destruction, families are struggling with high living costs, limited job opportunities, and a sense of insecurity. Reports of excessive force by elements within our security services and the erosion of public trust in institutions must also be addressed if Ghana is to remain a beacon of stability in the region.

We therefore call on President Mahama, as he takes the world stage, to:

Present a clear and firm plan to end illegal mining and restore our water bodies and forests. Commit to policies that relieve economic pressure on households and create decent jobs. Reaffirm Ghana’s dedication to human rights, accountable governance, and respect for the rule of law. Seek genuine international cooperation to support these efforts for the benefit of all Ghanaians.

Mr. President, the UN General Assembly offers a valuable opportunity to demonstrate leadership, not just abroad but at home. We stand ready, as a responsible opposition, to support every sincere initiative that protects our environment, strengthens our economy, and upholds the dignity of our people.

Let this moment be one where Ghana’s voice inspires confidence, both among her citizens and before the global community.

By Lawyer Justin Kodua Frimpong, General Secretary, NPP