Gold Track SHS 2 Students To Return Home July 31

A July 31, 2020 vacation date has been set for the Gold Track Senior High School form two students.

Ghana Health Service (GHS) and Ghana Education Service (GES) announced the date in a joint statement.

In the statement jointly signed by the Director General of GES, Prof. Kwasi Opoku-Amankwa, and Director General of GHS, Dr. Patrick Kuma-Aboagye, GES and GHS said the students have gone through their programmes successfully.

GES and GHS set some guidelines for the form 2 gold track students due to return home.

The three guidelines include: “any school where no positive case of covid-19 has been recorded, students can return home; any school that had a positive case but has not reported any new positive case within the last two weeks, students can vacate and go home; any school that had a positive case within the last two weeks, all contacts within the Gold Track will have their vacation delayed for assessment and observation before they can be allowed to go on vacation and parents of such students will be notified.”

It would be recalled that the students reported to school on June 22, 2020.

By Melvin Tarlue