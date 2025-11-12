GoldBod, National Security Arrest 25 Over Illegal Gold Trade

Richard Nunekpeku

The Ghana Gold Board (GoldBod), in collaboration with the GoldBod Taskforce and National Security operatives, have arrested 25 individuals, including Ghanaians and foreign nationals, for allegedly engaging in illegal gold trading, smelting, and assaying.

Deputy Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Gold Board, Richard Nunekpeku, told the media yesterday in Accra that the arrests followed two separate intelligence-led operations conducted at Dome Pillar 2 and Akweteyman-Achimota in Accra.

He said the operations led to the seizure of over GH¢64,000 and USD112,500 in cash, along with several gold bars and other valuable exhibits believed to have been used in the illegal trade.

The Deputy CEO also confirmed that all the suspects have been granted police inquiry bail, with some already arraigned before the court, while others remain under investigation.

Mr. Nunekpeku expressed GoldBod’s commitment to sanitise the country’s gold sector, while cautioning individuals and entities operating without licences to desist from such unlawful activities.

He further stated that the Ghana Gold Board, in collaboration with national security agencies, will intensify surveillance and enforcement efforts to safeguard the country’s mineral resources and uphold full compliance with mining regulations.

