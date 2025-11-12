West African Vice Chancellors Visit Israel

The delegation at the Church of the Holy Sepulchre in Jerusalem, Israel

A DELEGATION of Vice Chancellors is visiting Israel from November 9 to 13, 2025, bringing together academic leaders from top universities in Ghana and Liberia.

The delegation includes vice chancellors from nine universities across Ghana and Liberia.

The visit underscores Israel’s commitment to advancing higher education partnerships, fostering research collaboration, and promoting innovation and exchange between institutions across West Africa.

The delegation will engage with leading Israeli universities and world-class research centres that are driving global innovation and technological advancement. Through structured meetings, presentations, and interactive sessions, participants will explore opportunities to identify mutual academic interests and establish long-term scientific collaborations.

The Deputy Head of Mission at the Embassy of Israel in Accra, Mr. Aviel Avraham, who is accompanying the delegation, said that, beyond the academic engagement, participants will have the chance to explore Israel’s rich cultural and historical heritage, visiting cities celebrated for their diversity, innovation, and ancient traditions.

“By sharing knowledge, research experiences, and best practices, the initiative seeks to build sustainable bridges of collaboration that will contribute to educational excellence and regional development across Africa,” he added.

As part of the visit, the delegation will also tour southern Israeli communities, offering them a first-hand experience of the resilience and strength of residents in the aftermath of the tragic events of October 7, 2023.

This component of the trip aims to deepen visitors’ understanding of Israel’s spirit of unity and recovery.

This high-level engagement represents an exceptional opportunity to strengthen academic ties and deepen cooperation between Israeli and West African universities.