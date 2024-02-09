Golden Star Undertakes 9 Projects

The sod being cut to commence the projects

Golden Star Resources Limited, a member of Chifeng Gold Group has cut the sod for the construction of nine infrastructural projects under the Golden Star Development Foundation Fund (GSDFF) in its catchment areas.

The projects include the construction of six chamber and hall bedroom unit Teachers’ Quarters each in Kubekro, Odumasi, Brofoyedur and Accra Town, all in the Wassa East District of the Western Region.

The rest include the completion of an existing 10-bedroom Teachers’ Quarters in Old Subri, construction of 300-seater community centers each in Juabeng and Enyinabrim.

The gold mining company will also construct a mechanized water system in Akosombo and expansion of mechanized water facility at Akyempim.

At the brief sod cutting ceremony at Kubekro, Shadrack Adjettey Sowah, Vice President and Managing Director of Golden Star Resources said with an investment of over $1,176,456.00, the mining company is initiating the projects across it host communities.

He said, “The Development Foundation Fund, established under a memorandum of understanding (MoU) is to be used to finance initiatives, projects, and programmes in the company’s Wassa Mine host communities”.

He said the projects were carefully selected by the people in the communities based on their needs, with the support of the Community Consultative Team (CCT) and Community Mine Consultative Committee (CMCC).

He noted that when completed, the projects will provide decent accommodation for teachers and improve academic performance.

“It will also ensure easy access to clean, portable, and reliable water supply and establish an atmosphere of social cohesion that fosters unity, collaboration, and inclusion,” he added.

Chief of Old Subri in the Wasa East District, Nana Twumasi Apaakwaw II, was grateful to the mining company for the initiative.

“The beneficiary communities are now developing and because of that they do not have decent accommodation for teachers, so most of them do not accept postings to the communities,” he said.

“But with this move by the mining company, I am convinced that teachers will now accept to come and teach in our communities. I am urging all the beneficiary communities to take good care of the projects when completed,” he added.

From Emmanuel Opoku, Takoradi