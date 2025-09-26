GoldStars CEO Confident Of Comeback Against JS Kabylie In CAF Champions League

Akwasi Adu

Chief Executive Officer of Bibiani GoldStars, Akwasi Adu, says the club is optimistic about overturning their two-goal deficit when they face Algerian side JS Kabylie in the CAF Champions League.

The Ghana Premier League champions fell 2-0 in the first leg of the preliminary round at the Accra Sports Stadium last Saturday, leaving them with a difficult task in the return fixture.

Ahead of the second leg in Algeria, Mr. Adu expressed belief in the team’s ability to mount a strong response.

“We are mapping out our plans and strategies to keep the players on their toes when we get to Kabylie,” he said.

“We are not perturbed by the results from the last match. Football is unpredictable. A club came and scored 2-0 at our home, but we believe we can turn the results around,” he added.

GoldStars will need to produce a memorable performance in Algeria to advance to the next stage of the competition.

BY Wletsu Ransford