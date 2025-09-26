GMA/Japan Motors 15th Corporate Run Supports Blind Union

A cross section of participants

The 15th edition of the GMA/Japan Motors Corporate Run came alive recently in Accra with the annual 5-kilometres Run and Walk, raising funds to support the Ghana Blind Union (GBU).

Minister for Labour, Jobs and Employment, Dr. Abdul-Rashid Hassan Pelpuo, who graced the event and joined the race, underscored the government’s commitment to leading by example in promoting workplace wellness and healthy living.

“This corporate run is not just about the medals and finish times—it is about building a healthier, stronger workforce. A nation’s productivity thrives when its people are healthy, and today, we have witnessed Corporate Ghana demonstrate its commitment to that,” Dr. Pelpuo stated after crossing the finish line.

The Minister further congratulated all participants for this year’s race and called on Ghanaians to cultivate the habit of exercising regularly to promote wellness and healthy living.

Earlier, Managing Director of Japan Motors, Salah Kalmoni, commended all runners, particularly acknowledging the first three finalists who finished with an impressive time.

“If you want to be the best runner, the best thing to do is to run every week. This discipline is the same we must apply in our workplaces—consistency and commitment bring excellence, he said,” he said.

The Corporate Run, jointly pioneered by Ambassador Edward Boateng (former Ambassador of Ghana to China); Salem Kalmoni (MD, Japan Motors); Salah Kalmoni (CEO, Silver Star Tower Ltd.) and Ernest Boateng (CEO, Global Media Alliance), has grown into one of the most anticipated wellness events on the corporate calendar.

During the occasion, Salah Kalmoni was specially recognised with a citation for his relentless dedication to sustaining the initiative.

The 2025 race featured a competitive lineup, with David Narkousi emerging as the fastest male runner with a record time of 15:07, followed by Collins Kyere (16:55) and Benjamin Antwi (17:00).

In the female category, Agnes Bajah clinched first place with 22:02, while Kyler Stackdate (26:50) and Jennifer Lamptey followed.

Special awards were also presented to Michael Kyei Ayensu (Fastest CEO); Isaac Tetteh (Fastest Over 60); Takyi Kingsley Mintah (Fastest Blind Runner); Kuston John Bright (Fastest Male Manager), and Andrea Aki (Fastest Female Manager).

The Team Awards saw Focus Tech Co. Ltd. crowned as the fastest team to finish, ahead of Blue Skies and Japan Motors. Beyond the run, participants also enjoyed exciting side attractions, including the much-anticipated slow drag race.

Adding a special touch to the day was the presence of Ghanaian cycling hero Emmanuel Adjei, who is on the final stretch of his remarkable 10,000-kilometre solo cycling expedition from Germany to Ghana.

The Corporate Walk and Run was sponsored by Japan Motors, Global Media Alliance, Silver Star Auto, Silver Star Towers, Blue Skies, Nissan, Verna, YFM Ghana, Stanbic Bank and a host of companies.

BY Samuel Baodi