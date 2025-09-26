Gyakie’s ‘After Midnight’ Album Lights Up Times Square

Ghanaian Afrofusion star, Gyakie, has reached another career milestone as her latest project, ‘After Midnight’, takes centre stage on the world-famous Times Square billboard in New York City.

The feature comes through Spotify’s EQUAL initiative, a global programme dedicated to celebrating and amplifying the voices of female artistes around the world.

The Spotify EQUAL campaign has consistently spotlighted outstanding women in music, and Gyakie’s inclusion reflects her rising influence not only in Africa but also across the international music scene.

Since her breakout with ‘Forever’, Gyakie has built a reputation for blending soulful melodies with Afrobeats, R&B, and contemporary sounds. ‘After Midnight’ showcases her growth as an artiste, delivering a rich mix of storytelling, emotion, and rhythm that resonates with fans both locally and globally.

Gyakie’s appearance on the iconic Times Square billboard underscores the increasing global recognition of Ghanaian and African music. It also highlights the growing role of African female artistes in shaping today’s international sounds cape.

With ‘After Midnight’ now enjoying worldwide attention, fans and industry watchers alike are eager to see what’s next for Gyakie as she continues her ascent on the global stage.

BY Prince Fiifi Yorke