Raevin Teams Up With Kelvyn Boy & Kojo Blak For ‘Fever II’

Rising Afrofusion sensation, Raevin, is set to heat the airwaves with the release of his highly anticipated new single, ‘Fever II’, featuring Ghanaian Afrobeats star Kelvyn Boy and fast-rising Afrofusion talent Kojo Blak.

The record, produced by globally acclaimed and Grammy-winning hitmaker Killbeatz, is a seamless fusion of vibrant rhythms, soulful melodies, and captivating storytelling.

‘Fever II’ delivers a bold sounds cape that embodies Raevin’s artistry, blending infectious Afrobeats grooves with modern pop sensibilities. Kojo Blak’s silky vocals and Kelvyn Boy’s refreshing energy perfectly complement Raevin’s signature style, creating a track poised to become a staple on playlists and dance floors across Africa and beyond.

Speaking on the collaboration, Raevin shared: “Fever II is more than just a song; it’s a cultural moment. Working with Kelvyn Boy, Kojo Blak, and Killbeatz allowed us to create something truly special.” With Killbeatz behind the boards—whose production credits include global hits with Ed Sheeran, Wizkid, King Promise, Burna Boy, Fuse ODG, and many others—‘Fever II’ carries the quality and international appeal to resonate with Gen Z, Millennials, and Afrobeats lovers worldwide.

The single follows the release of Raevin’s acclaimed debut EP, ‘Feelings of Raevin’, which showcased his versatility and cemented his place as one of Afrofusion’s most exciting new voices.

His artistry has also earned him recognition as an “Apple Music Up Next” Artist to Watch, solidifying his rise as one of the key voices shaping the new wave of African music. ‘Fever II’ officially dropped on all digital streaming platforms on September 19, 2025. Fans can expect a vibrant rollout, including exclusive performances, interactive social media activations, and visual content that captures the heart of the record.

BY Prince Fiifi Yorke