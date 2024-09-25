Gonja King Appreciates Bawumia’s Gestures

The King and Overlord of the Gonja Kingdom, Yagbonwura Bii-Kunuto Jewu Soale I, has honoured the Vice President and flagbearer of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia with a citation for his outstanding contributions towards the development of Gonjaland.

The citation read, “This citation is awarded to you, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, in recognition of your outstanding contributions towards Jakpa Palace. Your remarkable support and dedication have significantly advanced the development and enhancement of the Palace, reflecting your exceptional commitment to the welfare of the community.”

The Yagbonwura presented the citation during this year’s annual Damba festival at the Jakpa Palace, Damongo, in the Savannah Region.

The Yagbonwura extended the appreciation of the Gonja Kingdom to Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, for his continuous support.

“On behalf of the Jakpa Palace and the Gonja Kingdom, we extend our sincere gratitude and with deep appreciation for your extraordinary support and service,” the citation read.

The Savannah Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party, Alhaji Iddrisu Sulemana, who received the citation on behalf of the NPP flagbearer, thanked the Yagbonwura for the recognition and assured that the Vice President will continue to support and ensure that Gonja gets its share of the national cake.

