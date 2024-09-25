33 Prosecuted For Flouting Sanitation Laws

The Environmental Health Officer of the Okaikwei North Municipal Assembly, Boniface Ashalley, has disclosed that 33 residents have faced prosecution this year for violating sanitation laws, emphasizing the municipality’s commitment to maintaining a clean environment.

According to him, the municipality, renowned for its cleanliness, has consistently conducted sanitation awareness programs to educate residents on the importance of maintaining good environmental hygiene, thereby preventing the spread of infectious diseases.

Speaking at the World Clean-Up Day event at Lapaz Market, Mr. Ashalley underscored the impact of law enforcement, citing a notable decrease in environmental pollution following the prosecution of 33 residents who flouted sanitation laws.

Cleanliness is crucial for public health and environmental beauty,” he emphasized and added, “By keeping our surroundings clean, we prevent the spread of diseases and create visually appealing spaces for everyone.”

To achieve this, he said the assembly had launched various clean-up initiatives, encouraging active resident participation. Regular sensitization programs educate the public on the importance of maintaining a clean environment.

“Door-to-door waste collection services successfully collect approximately 80% of refuse daily, with organized clean-up activities targeting the remaining 20%,” he disclosed.

This year’s World Clean-Up Day was a collaborative effort by the Ministry of Sanitation and Water Resources, Greater Accra Urban Resilience and Integrated Development (Garid), and Zoomlion Ghana.

By Prince Fiifi Yorke