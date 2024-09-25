Security Man Shot Dead

A 23-YEAR old man, working as a security officer at a mining site at Bonteso near Nkawie in the Ashanti Region, has been shot dead by unknown gunmen.

Omaro Mohammed’s life was tragically cut short when he was ambushed and shot in the forehead while walking home after closing from work.

The police said the tragic incident happened at a section of the road in between Mpatuam and Akataniase around 9:30am on September 5, 2024.

Following the tragic loss of his brother, Seidu Iddrisu of Akataniase filed a formal complaint with the Nkawie District Police, seeking a thorough investigation.

“Police on receipt of the complaint, together with the complainant, proceeded to the scene of crime at Akataniase, the law enforcers said in a statement.

The statement added that police discovered Omaro Mohammed’s body in a pool of blood, dressed in a black T-shirt and jeans trousers.

Upon examination, police found a deep wound on the forehead, consistent with a gunshot wound, according to the official statement.

Police investigations are underway, and the body has been taken to the Frimpong Boateng Medical Centre at Toase for autopsy and preservation.

Authorities are working diligently to apprehend the perpetrators.

