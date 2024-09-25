‘Pay Media To Promote Your Songs’

Magic Rocker

Magic Rocker, a well-known Ghanaian musician, producer, and songwriter living in the United States, has urged his peers to set aside money for their music’s media promotion.

He revealed that all around the world, musicians and record companies pay hugely for their songs to be played or promoted on radio, online and on TV.

He indicated that there is nothing wrong with such payments to have their songs promoted.

He said just as it is done in other nations, musicians in Ghana who patronise the services of the media should pay them handsomely.

“Please pay them well for their services; media professionals in Ghana deserve to enjoy life as much as their colleagues in the US and other parts of the world do,” he indicated.

Magic Rocker’s statement is in response to complaints made by some radio DJs and print media regarding musicians underpaying them for their services.

He said radio and television promotion guarantees exposure to a variety of listener bases, facilitating regular connections between musicians and prospective fans.

Magic Rocker, who is also the CEO of Gavali Group of Companies, operators of Gavali Music, noted that promoting music on radio and television platforms will give songs a huge chance of popularity, especially if the promotion is rightly done.

He indicated that radio airplay leaves a lasting impression and increases brand recognition.

He urged musicians to treat their craft as a business venture and allocate a budget to cater for radio and television promotion and press coverage instead of paying payola to individuals.

He told Graphic Showbiz in a recent interview that certain musicians were beginning to feel entitled to the publicity around their works, believing that the media had a duty to highlight them.

“Performers shouldn’t believe they have a right to unpaid media exposure for their works. Like any other business, the music industry and the media are in the business of making money.

“Musicians must acknowledge that there is a fee associated with having their music projected by media sources.

“Song promotion is a service that needs to be paid for, just like any other. Musicians who want to get media attention must be prepared to invest in their own visibility because media platforms are businesses, not charities.

“Gone are the days when you could expect your songs to be widely promoted simply because you are a skilled musician. You have to put in the work, and part of that labour is funding your own advertising campaigns,” he stated.