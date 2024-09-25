UTV’s Abigail Ashley Wins GOWA Award

Abigail Ashley displaying her award

Renowned female radio and television personality and presenter on United Television (UTV) and Okay FM, Abigail Ashley, has been adjudged winner of Radio Personality of the Year at the 7th edition of the Ghana Outstanding Women Awards (GOWA).

Abigail Ashley, who over the years has worked with the Despite Media, beat the likes of Felicia Osei of Onua FM, Gloria Antoinette Tetu, Keely-Jade Brewer of Asaase Radio and Vivian Kai Lokko of Citi FM to win the award.

Abigail Ashley, who is the host of My Health, My Life, and Mo Ho Y3 on UTV and Okay FM respectively, expressed gratitude to ASKOF Productions, organisers of GOWA, for their recognition, while acknowledging the enormous roles played by the Despite Media in projecting her works.

“I am very grateful for this recognition, l don’t take it lightly. For my people at Despite Media, I’m very grateful for the opportunities and love you have showed me over the years. And to the organisers of this event, thank you for the recognition, I’m very grateful,” she said.

“I want to also thank the media for always being there for me, and for helping to spread the word about my shows. I’m grateful for their assistance,” she said.

She thanked Dr. Osei Kwame (Despite), Dr. Ofori Sarpong, Dr. Fadda Dickson, all of the Despite and Special Group of Companies, for supporting her activities.

She was recently honoured with two awards at the Golden Age Business and Creative Arts Awards (GABCAA) 2024, held at the La Palm Royal Beach Hotel in Accra.

Speaking in an interview with BEATWAVES at the awards ceremony, Abigail Ashley urged young ladies who aspire to join the media to work hard towards their goals.

She also seized the opportunity to admonish follow radio journalists to advocate for peaceful elections and desist from using their medium to spread hate speech.

Abigail Ashley is the project leader for Behind My Smiles Foundation – a non-governmental organisation (NGO) focusing on kidney health education.

She is also the author of the book “A Decade of My Life, Behind My Smiles.”

By Prince Fiifi Yorke