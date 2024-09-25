GTA Honours Empire FM

Staff of Empire FM in a pose wih the award after the event

EIB Network’s Empire FM has been honoured with the Tourism-Oriented Media of the Year award at this year’s Western Regional Tourism Awards, organised by the Ghana Tourism Authority (GTA).

The awards ceremony, organised under the theme, “Celebrating Innovation and Recognising Excellence in Ghana’s Tourism Sector”, aims to recognise, celebrate, and reward industry practitioners, individuals, corporate organisations, enterprises, and suppliers who have demonstrated excellence and commitment to the growth and development of Ghana’s tourism industry.

It also seeks to promote healthy competition among operators as well as strengthen the relationship between the Ghana Tourism Authority and its stakeholders.

Speaking at the ceremony, the Western Regional Minister, Kwabena Okyere Darko Mensah, said, “Tourism in Ghana, particularly in the Western Region, presents a vital development opportunity due to the presence of appealing tourist destinations benchmarking the nation’s leisure potential.”

However, despite the availability of essential promotional tools like direct marketing, public relations, sales promotion, and advertising, these remain underutilised in the tourism sector, hindering effective communication with target markets.

The minister, therefore, charged stakeholders to “adopt the use of technology to promote your facilities, manage your potential visitors, and promote visibility globally,” adding, “Let the world see what you offer and I can assure you the world will visit you, tourism knows no boundaries.”

Empire FM, known for its exceptional urban broadcasting niche, has also established a strong reputation as an events media entity, particularly through its flagship annual event, TadiFest.

The station’s contributions extend to regular club activations, health walks, awareness campaigns, and sporting activities, all aimed at highlighting the Western Region’s appeal.