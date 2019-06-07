Gonjaland Youth Call For Peace In Bole

Leadership of the Gonjaland Youth Association has called for calm in Bole following Wednesday’s Chieftaincy clashes that disrupted the celebration of Eid-ul-fitr prayers.

The clashes led to the destruction of properties including houses and vehicles.

In a statement signed by its National President, Mohammed Aminu, the Association condemned the acts of burning and vandalising properties by a cross section of the youth and admonished the feuding factions to cooperate with the Savannah Regional Security Committee, the Gonja Traditional Council Mediation committee to work towards resolving the dispute.

The Association said in the statement, “the Gonja kingdom has a unique tradition especially on matters of chieftaincy in Ghana and as such, we humbly appeal and urge that the tradition and customs of Gonja be adhered to and respected”

The statement further stated that “peace is essential for the development of Gonjaland and we the youth are pleading with our leaders especially the eminent members of the mediation committee to timely and fairly deal with the issues in accordance with the custom, tradition and the laws of Ghana”

Two houses and a pick-up of Chief Abutu Bukari were burnt in the Bole District of the Savannah Region as a result of the clashes.

FROM Eric Kombat, Bole