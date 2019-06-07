Photos Of Kidnapped Canadians Pop Up

IMAGES of the two kidnapped Canadian women have popped up in Kumasi as the security agencies up their game to rescue them.

Lauren Patricia Catherine Tilley, 19, and Bailey Jordan Chitty, 20, both students working as volunteers in Ghana for an international development organisation, Youth Challenge International, were allegedly abducted on Tuesday night and taken to unknown destination by some gun-wielding men.

The captors had ambushed the young women on a driveway at Ahodwo-Nhyiaeso near the Royal Gulf Club in Kumasi, whilst returning from a food joint in an Uber car.

They were bundled into a Toyota Camry saloon car and whisked away after stepping out of the car to go to their hostel at the Silver Spring avenue.

Meanwhile, the Travel information guide of Canada has cautioned Canadians in Ghana about violent crimes in the country.

In a June 5, 2019 tweet, the guide warned Canadians that they could suffer violent crimes such as kidnapping and armed robbery while in the country, urging them to be aware of their surroundings and avoid walking alone or displaying signs of wealth.

From Ernest Kofi Adu, Kumasi