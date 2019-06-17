Good Tidings For Ayawaso Central

Henry Quartey



The Ayawaso Central constituency is on the verge of shedding its ‘bad roads and flood-prone’ tag Henry Quartey has told Daily Guide.

The Member of Parliament (MP) made the disclosure after a tour of the constituency with the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) Mohammed Quaye and officials of the municipal assembly.

With the onset of the raining season the already bad roads in the constituency have deteriorated and tasking motorists to their limits.

He said that all things being equal the contractor would move to the sites to commence the asphalting of the roads adding that there is to be constructed a new road in the part of the constituency which leads to the Ebony Hotel, a 5.2km stretch.

‘In all, 27 roads would be asphalted in the constituency now that the necessary paperwork has been completed’ he said.

On the perennial flooding in the constituency he said some structures which constitute obstacles to the movement of water when it rains would be demolished. ‘There would be no compromise when it comes to such actions because after all it is about preventing floods and protecting lives and property’ he told Daily Guide.

A directive he went on has been given for the desilting of drains in the constituency as another measure to obviate floods as the rainy season peaks.

The MP who is also the Deputy Minister for the Interior said that the Kwame Nkrumah School in the constituency, which was a scene of casualties recently when a woman and her son were killed by a falling wall, would receive attention.

The school which has developed cracks he said poses danger to the kids and teachers in view of which ‘the condition of the school would be assessed and if necessary it would be demolished and a new one constructed.’

Meanwhile the woman and her son who lost their lives when the wall collapsed on them have been buried.

Daily Guide has learnt that the MCE Mr. Quaye linked up with the family of the deceased persons for their burial.

At the time of their deaths the family had not been located until later Daily Guide observed.

A landlord in the constituency whose property is close to the school Henry Quartey said he has offered to pull down a wall to pave way for the free flow of water. The school like other structures suffers from flooding which is occasioned by illegal constructions on waterways.

By A.R. Gomda