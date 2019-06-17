Woman Convicted For Injuring Son

A woman who carved a deep hole in her son’s chest and buttocks has been convicted by Accra Circuit Court.

The convict, Olivia Tetteh, who is a trader is said to have used a razor blade to inflict the wounds on her son’s body for going to her boyfriend to ask for money.

The fact of the case as presented by the prosecution led by Chief Inspector Kofi Atimbire states that the convict was unhappy with the fact that her son had gone to her boyfriend who she had a misunderstanding with to ask for money from him while she was not home.

Per the fact the victim did not even meet the mother’s boyfriend hence could not ask him for the money he needed.

But this got the convict infuriated and she went home to wake the child from sleep, questioned him as to why he went to take money from the boyfriend whom she had a misunderstanding with.

Olivia Tetteh then used a razor blade to inflict wounds on the victim’s body – a deep cut on left side of his chest, one at his back and another on his buttocks.

As if that was not enough, the convict went ahead to mix pepper in water and smeared it in the wounds, leaving the son in total discomfort.

The victims’ elder sister who witnessed the barbaric act raised an alarm which attracted the landlord who came to the rescue of the small boy.

The child was later taken to the 37 Military Hospital where he was admitted, treated and discharged two days later.

The matter was then reported to the Tesano police and the accused was arrested.

Olivia Tetteh was hauled before the court charged with one count of causing harm to which she pleaded guilty.

The court presided over by Eva Bannerman William convicted the accused on her own plea but deferred her sentencing to June 20, 2019.

The convict was however, admitted to bail in the sum of GHc40,000.00 with two sureties.

BY Gibril Abdul Razak